Getty Image

Following Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony, he’s receiving well wishes from across the globe, including the Vatican. Pope Francis sent a welcoming telegram to Trump, where he expressed hope that Trump’s presidency would not neglect the disadvantaged. Francis’ letter to the newly elected president was cordial, as he wished him luck in his new job:

“Upon your inauguration as the forty-fifth President of the United States of America. I offer you my cordial good wishes and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty. God will grant you wisdom and strength in the exercise of your high office.”

In another large portion of the note, Pope Francis related the story of Lazarus, who stood at the gate of a rich man, sparking a well-known parable that provided much fodder for biblical scholars. The pope hopes the new president remains humble while helping others:

“At a time when our human family is beset by grave humanitarian crises demanding farsighted and united political responses, I pray that your decisions will be guided by the rich spiritual and ethical values that have shaped the history of the American people and your nation’s commitment to the advancement of human dignity and freedom worldwide. Under your leadership, may America’s stature continue to be measured above all by its concern for the poor, the outcast and those in need who, like Lazarus, stand before our door. With these sentiments, I ask the Lord to grant you and your family, and all the beloved American people, his blessings of peace, concord and every material and spiritual prosperity.”

While Francis may not be the pope that is dominating the American zeitgeist at the moment, the man is still capable of imparting impactful words.

(Via Vatican Radio)