Portland’s Right Wing Free Speech Rally Sees A Huge Counter Protest Featuring Arrests And Ice Cream

A week after the fatal stabbings of two men who were trying to stop an extreme right-winger from harassing a teen in a hijab, a protest called “Trump Free Speech” was met by a veritable army of counter-protesters. With the city already tense following the pair of stabbings, the rally was the first since Jeremy Christian, the suspect in the murders, attended a Portland protest in April while making Nazi salutes and shouting slurs, and this was seemingly not forgotten by the counterprotesters.

The Patriot Prayer protest, which was held elsewhere in the city, also saw a slew of counterprotesters that held signs saying, “Dear Jesus, your sheep have strayed” and “your racism is not patriotism.”

