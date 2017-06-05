A week after the fatal stabbings of two men who were trying to stop an extreme right-winger from harassing a teen in a hijab, a protest called “Trump Free Speech” was met by a veritable army of counter-protesters. With the city already tense following the pair of stabbings, the rally was the first since Jeremy Christian, the suspect in the murders, attended a Portland protest in April while making Nazi salutes and shouting slurs, and this was seemingly not forgotten by the counterprotesters.
The Patriot Prayer protest, which was held elsewhere in the city, also saw a slew of counterprotesters that held signs saying, “Dear Jesus, your sheep have strayed” and “your racism is not patriotism.”
The Portland mayor didn’t request for them to be cancelled out of respect. He asked the federal government to revoke their permits because according to him hate speech is not protected. He, unfortunately, does not understand the law.
Hate speech is protected there?
Hate speech is protected everywhere in America by the first amendment. The Portland mayor said it was not…but he was also wrong
A very thin line to toe between free speech and what some perform which can be classified as an act of menace, which is:
A person commits the crime of menacing if by word or conduct the person intentionally attempts to place another person in fear of imminent serious physical injury.
All one needs is for the other party to fear for their safety.
Menace is not protected, therefore all speech is not free.
What hate speech is not protected, wtf. Joe is on some nazi shit.
In terms of a rally it’s very hard to show they are causing an imminent threat. It’s why the psychopaths in groups like the westboro baptist church and the klan have had rallies for years. So just because a group fears for their safety that is irrelevant if there is no direct threat like “go hurt such and such people now!” It’s been defended over and over again and hate speech has always been protected by the Supreme Court. And the rights of these groups, including the groups in Portland, have been defended by the aclu. A group that has principles and sticks to them.
Then we will just keep countering and rejecting your hateful ideas. Is it simple enough for you?
Dashawn you are confusing sharing their beliefs with understanding that they have a right to say it. What these groups say if often awful and borders on evil(phelps family I’m looking at you) but their views can still be presented. I just can’t believe there are so many liberals fighting against free speech though.
“What hate speech is not protected, wtf. Joe is on some nazi shit.” – this is the big problem with dipshits. First they compare people to nazis. Second they don’t understand the topic they are arguing about. And third they think that if someone feels that others have a right to talk then they must agree with that person. You keep talking on this topic and keep looking stupid. You just can’t grasp the concept of freedom of speech. Unpopular speech is protected speech. I think you’ve said you’re black. the civil rights movement was an “unpopular” movement in many areas at the time, but the constitution provided for the rights of their leaders to talk. Terrible people tried to prevent them from exercising those rights correct? Do you want to be like them? It’s a huge stretch to compare these things, but rights are universal and should be respected no matter if you agree with that person, because there could come a day when those in power try to restrict those same rights for you.
You’re confusing, Jeaux. Isn’t it still free speech if it’s against free speech? I guess everyone was just doing there duty as Americans. Man, you’d defend some disgusting shit unprompted, guess you must be a super-liberal.
Respecting rights no matter what leads to more terrorism. Domestic and foreign. Grow up, snowflakes, it’s time to make hard choices.
“imminent fear of injury is the key here”. Fear is subjective to the individual, there is no charted index. A recorder or photo is a one would need.
People showing up in body armor and combat gear could be construed as menacing. By either side.
And which group turned violent? I can’t tell from this but it comes across as the counter protesters.
You can’t tell, but you’ll still whine about who you think did it. 😂
It’s always Antifa or BAMN. Just having a free speech rally triggers them and they show up to do violence against people they perceive as Nazis. Unfortunately they confuse freedom OF speech with freedom FROM speech. Just watch any videos containing that yappy c*nt Yvette Falarca.
Deshaun I think you’ve mistaken this for a dating site. Could you quit stalking me now?
Per cnn, “counterdemonstrators began throwing glass bottles, bricks and balloons of “foul-smelling liquid” at officers” and most arrests were of the counter protestors. Good to see the left can be as crazy as anyone. These are literally prople who consider themselves “progressive” fighting against freedom of speech and then causing violence in the name of non-violence. Just nuts.
HAHAHAHAHA, sure thing guys, y’all ate totally normal.
“Show up and do violence ” You fucking morons! 🤣🤣🤣☺️ Thanks for the laughs.
So a right wing group holds a “free speech” rally, and the left wing groups’ response is to try and shut it down?
Take note, Alanis. THIS is irony.
Totes ironic, dudebrah. Those dastardly left-wingers are punks!
Well, they come across as the violent extremists trying to silence the opposition, so, yeah, “punks” works.
Oh, totally, the left are too aggressive and violent. They are going around harming innocents, right? Those damn punks!
The police were innocent here and they threw bricks at them.
Oh no, do we have peoof? This will definitely get those bastards this time.
*proof!
Noted right wing mouthpiece cnn reported it.
DeShaun, you come across as a total moron and psychopath, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say whatever idiotic nonsense you’d like.
Moron and psychopath! We’re dealing with a real wordsmith here!🤣🤣 I’m surprised you didn’t call me a goon, you semen-slurping dogfucker.
Well, I’m sure CNN would never embellish or fabricate a story, Joe. 😁
Hey, acatmouth, I looked up the definition for psychopathy. [en.m.wikipedia.org] Whom does this really describe, hmm?
*scatmouth 👍🏾
You and trump, always talking about fake news.
And I’m sure cnn is going to make stuff up to make the left look bad. I don’t see the psychopath part, but you do come across a lil stupid
Psst, your homophobia is showing…
I knew you were gay. You like riding dick too much to be straight, dickcheese.
Yes, but what I want to know is how many neonazis got punched?
Considering they were heavily outnumbered and not combat ready, I’d say the majority of them.