Two Men Were Fatally Stabbed On A Portland Train After Attempting To Calm A Man ‘Ranting And Raving’ Against Muslims

05.27.17 3 Comments

Three men were stabbed while confronting a “ranting and raving” man on a Portland light rail train Friday, leaving two of the men dead and others raising questions about the rise of hate speech in the country. The suspect was reportedly using hate speech, including speech that’s being described as anti-Muslim towards two Muslim women on the train according to NBC News, prompting others on the train to attempt to calm the suspect:

“In the midst of his ranting and raving some people approached him, appeared to try to intervene with his behavior and some of the people that he was yelling at,” Simpson said. “They were attacked viciously by the suspect…

“According to some preliminary witnesses statements, he was kind of spewing hate about a lot of different things,” Simpson said. Those who tried to intervene in the situation tried to de-escalate the encounter, he said.

