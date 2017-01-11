Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If anyone was worried about President Obama going out on a negative note, that certainly did not happen during his farewell speech on Tuesday night. Individual policies — even his namesake — that make up his collective legacy may be in imminent danger, but Obama’s resolve and spirit will continue to influence America after he leaves the White House. Obama did not execute a perfect presidency, which may be an impossible feat. Yet this speech, full of hope and class, put a graceful and fitting end to his eight years in office.

The overarching theme of Obama’s speech revolved around his perspective that America’s “a better, stronger place than when we started.” Boos began when he alluded to his Republican successor, but Obama urged the “peaceful transfer of power” between elected presidents, as his predecessor did for him. He touted his presidential accomplishments, including improvements on the economy, jobs, and healthcare. On that last note, Obama lightly ribbed Republicans for the mystery of what would replace Obamacare, but he said that if anyone could improve on his plan, he would publicly support them.