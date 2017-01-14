Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

President Barack Obama has issued his final weekly address. We suspect we won’t get another like the one nestled above for a long time.

The message provided by the outgoing commander-in-chief was one of gratitude. (It would be a bit of a curveball if he followed up his farewell speech with a series of angry rants about the state of the Chicago Bulls.) He expressed his thanks to the American people and shared that he’s been made a better person for the experience of serving in the White House.

“Whether we’ve seen eye-to-eye or rarely agreed at all, my conversations with you, the American people – in living rooms and schools; at farms and on factory floors; at diners and on distant military outposts – are what have kept me honest, kept me inspired, and kept me going,” said Obama. “Every day, I learned from you. You made me a better president, and you made me a better man.”

The tone is a tad different than this…

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

“Over the course of these eight years, I have seen the goodness, the resilience, and the hope of the American people,” said Obama. “I’ve seen neighbors looking out for each other as we rescued our economy from the worst crisis of our lifetimes. I’ve hugged cancer survivors who finally know the security of affordable health care. I’ve seen communities like Joplin rebuild from disaster, and cities like Boston show the world that no terrorist will ever break the American spirit.”

In this period of transition and uncertainty, President Obama’s address is certainly worth your time. (Even if the video might be improved with ol’ Joe Biden hiding in the background as a bald eagle making the shh! gesture a lot.)

(Via The Hill)