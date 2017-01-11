Obama & Biden's Most Bromantic Moments

America Pays Fond Tribute To President Obama After His Emotional Farewell Speech

#Obama
01.10.17

As cliché as it sounds, President Obama’s long goodbye of a farewell address probably didn’t leave very many dry eyes in the house. Although he’s had some genuine downswings during his eight years in office, Obama felt confident that he’s left America in a better position than when he began. Not even handing over the White House keys to his polar opposite could dampen his message of dignity and hope. Obama’s not glad to go, but he won’t allow negativity or partisan swipes ruin what was a damn beautiful moment.

In response, First Lady Michelle Obama led the charge with a joyous celebration of everything her family has accomplished.

