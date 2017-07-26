Getty Image / John Sommers II

While angry constituents were lambasting the GOP senators who voted to move forward in the debate on repealing and replacing Obamacare, President Trump was lashing out at one of the Republicans who defected. He has taken to Twitter and made public comments in a press conference to express his displeasure with Lisa Murkowski, a popular Alaskan representative. Murkowski, along with Senator Susan Collins, did not vote in favor of opening the dialogue on the healthcare bill, prompting Vice President Mike Pence to break the 50-50 tie.

The President called out Murkowski in a tweet, declaring “Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!”

He also managed to work his grievances with Murkowski in to a press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, “Very sad, I think. Very, very sad — for them,” Trump said of how Murkowski and Collins voted.

Murkowski isn’t having any of Trump’s guff, though. She quickly shot back (in this NBC News video), “How about just doing a little bit of governing around here? That’s what I’m here for.”

Trump’s has been on a tear lately against his perceived enemies. The more resistance Trump faces from the Republican-majority Congress and the Senate’s Investigation into possible collusion with Russia, and the more his approval ratings plummet, the more Trump has resorted to sheer aggression. The President is no longer simply yelling at his television. His new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has also adopted a similarly pugilistic rhetorical style, threatening to “fire everybody” over leaks and essentially firing an aid loyal to Sean Spicer through the media. But it sounds like Murkowski isn’t about to sit around under all of Trump’s shade.

(Via Mediaite)