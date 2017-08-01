A new wrinkle in the ongoing Russia investigation appeared late on Monday, casting more doubts on the facts surrounding a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and several Trump campaign members with up to 5 people, including a lawyer with ties to the Kremlin. The latest information circles a statement released by Trump Jr. to the New York Times as details began to trickle out about the meeting. As it turns out, this statement was not from the president’s son but reportedly was dictated by the elder Trump himself on Air Force One.

According to a report in The Washington Post, Trump dictated the statement thought to be from Donald Trump Jr. regarding his meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and stating that the meeting “primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children.” This was proven to be misleading once the president’s son released his own emails regarding the meeting, sparking more and more information to trickle out in the days that followed.

The extent of the president’s personal intervention in his son’s response, the details of which have not previously been reported, adds to a series of actions that Trump has taken that some advisers fear could place him and some members of his inner circle in legal jeopardy…

“This was . . . unnecessary,” said one of the president’s advisers, who like most other people interviewed for this article spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations. “Now someone can claim he’s the one who attempted to mislead. Somebody can argue the president is saying he doesn’t want you to say the whole truth.”