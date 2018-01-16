Dr. Ronny Jackson: “In summary, the President’s overall health is excellent” https://t.co/Kk1j7YxUjG https://t.co/aRkz7GU7mT
During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump began questioning the health of Democrat Hillary Clinton. This quickly led to Trump’s own health (pictures of him enjoying fast food as well as stories of emergency runs to McDonald’s littered the campaign) coming into question. This moment reached its zenith when Trump’s personal physician Harold Bornstein released a short statement that said, in part, “if elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”
That moment came up a lot recently after the White House announced that President Trump would undergo his official presidential physical, leading to speculation that the allegedly fast food-addicted, exercise-averse would receive poor marks. The results are in, and Trump is allegedly as healthy as a horse. Speaking to the White House press corps, Dr. Ronny Jackson went over the President’s vitals and revealed he was excellent health for a man his age, even though he is “overweight” according to the BMI standard:
“The president’s overall health is excellent. His cardiac performance during his physical exam was very good, he continues to enjoy the significant, long-term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence and alcohol.”
Most surprisingly, Dr. Jackson revealed that President Trump actually asked for a mental-health evaluation “in order to put questions about his fitness to rest.”
“I had absolutely no concerns about his cognitive ability or his neurological functions,” Jackson said. “All data indicates the president is healthy and will remain so for the duration of his presidency,” he added.
While Trump is allegedly healthy and mentally fit, Dr. Jackson said he recommended the president change his diet and exercise more — a plan to be executed this year.
