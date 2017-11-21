President Trump Jokes About Reversing Obama’s Turkey Pardons Before Taking Mercy Upon ‘Drumstick’

#Obama #Donald Trump #Thanksgiving
11.21.17 16 mins ago

Between being possibly attacked by the bird, accidentally killing it, or some mixture of horrifying and (nationally) embarrassing outcome, many people were wondering if and how President Trump would handle the annual White House tradition of “pardoning” a turkey. Luckily for the wrongly convicted Drumstick, the ceremony went off without a hitch with only a minor bump in the road coming when President Trump “joked” about a desire to reverse the pardons issued last year to a pair or turkeys by President Obama.

After mentioning that Drumstick and Wishbone, this year’s honorees, would be sent to the same farm as Obama’s last two turkey pardons, Tater and Tot, President Trump started his windup:

“As many of you know, I have been very active in overturning a number of executive actions by my predecessor. However, I have been informed by the White House counsel’s office that Tater and Tot’s pardons cannot under any circumstances be revoked. So we’re not going to revoke them. So, Tater and Tot, you can rest easy.”

Is this the face of a criminal? Hardly.

Seeing as how President Trump has been trying desperately to undo as much of President Obama’s legacy as possible since coming into office, this decision by the White House counsel’s office has got to sting.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Obama#Donald Trump#Thanksgiving
TAGSdonald trumpObamapardoned turkeysTHANKSGIVINGturkey pardonturkeys

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP