Between being possibly attacked by the bird, accidentally killing it, or some mixture of horrifying and (nationally) embarrassing outcome, many people were wondering if and how President Trump would handle the annual White House tradition of “pardoning” a turkey. Luckily for the wrongly convicted Drumstick, the ceremony went off without a hitch with only a minor bump in the road coming when President Trump “joked” about a desire to reverse the pardons issued last year to a pair or turkeys by President Obama.

After mentioning that Drumstick and Wishbone, this year’s honorees, would be sent to the same farm as Obama’s last two turkey pardons, Tater and Tot, President Trump started his windup:

“As many of you know, I have been very active in overturning a number of executive actions by my predecessor. However, I have been informed by the White House counsel’s office that Tater and Tot’s pardons cannot under any circumstances be revoked. So we’re not going to revoke them. So, Tater and Tot, you can rest easy.”

Is this the face of a criminal? Hardly.

Seeing as how President Trump has been trying desperately to undo as much of President Obama’s legacy as possible since coming into office, this decision by the White House counsel’s office has got to sting.

(Via CNN)