The Anti-Muslim Videos Retweeted By Trump Included Two Released By An Al-Qaeda Affiliate In Syria

#Donald Trump
11.29.17 1 hour ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

After the President of the United States retweeted anti-Muslim propaganda from the far-right Britain First group, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders defended the action by saying that it didn’t matter if the videos were real or not, but what matters is a vague “threat” (that Muslims walk among us?) that Trump is taking seriously. Turns out that two of the videos Trump retweeted were legitimate and published nearly five years ago by a Syrian al-Qaeda affiliate, as discovered by the Associated Press.

Further proving that neither Trump nor Britain First are not good at warning about crimes being committed in Britain by Muslims, none of the three videos retweeted by Trump were filmed in the UK. The first video, which shows a man pushing a boy off the roof of a building, was filmed in Egypt in 2011 during clashes between pro- and anti-Islamist government protestors. The man (and others) were eventually sentenced to death in Egypt. The second video released by the al-Qaeda affiliate was filmed in Syria and shows a man smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary. Both videos were released by the Nusra Front in 2013.

The third video, which is not related to al-Qaeda, went viral in the Netherlands in May 2017. It shows two teenagers fighting. In news coverage of the video, religion was not mentioned. Despite Britain First, and therefore President Trump, declaring the video shows a “Muslim migrant,” the Dutch prosecution service said the boy, who was arrested after the video went viral, was born and raised in the Netherlands.

Somehow, President Trump managed to — at the same time — spread both fake news and al-Qaeda recruitment videos. Crazy.

(Via Associated Press)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSal qaedaAL QAEDA RECRUITMENT VIDEOSBritain Firstdonald trumpfake newsislamophobiapropaganda

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP