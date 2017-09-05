Newly Resurfaced 2011 Clips Show Trump Supporting Undocumented Immigrant Families: ‘This Is Compassion’

09.05.17 1 hour ago

After reports surfaced over the weekend that President Trump planned to kill DACA, which was confirmed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions (who called it “the compassionate thing to do” for Americans) on Tuesday, it didn’t take long for the internet to track down a public statement from Donald Trump defending its ideals. Enter a pair of old Trump TV appearances

The clips, tweeted out by CNN reporter Andrew “KFile” Kaczynski, show Trump appearing on Fox and Friends and CNBC’s Squawkbox in 2011. In doing so, he defended the idea that undocumented immigrants who have been in the U.S. shouldn’t be kicked out — which is the same idea that DACA implemented in 2012.

Speaking about the then-ongoing Republican primaries, Trump called the idea of protecting undocumented immigrants “compassion.” On Fox and Friends, Trump defended Newt Gingrich, who had said he wanted a “humane” solution to immigration that could be considered amnesty. Trump then goes on to say that Michele Bachmann wouldn’t personally “go across the street and tell the family of 25 years to get out of this country.” Finally, Trump gets to the audaciousness of kicking out longtime residents.

