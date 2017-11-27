Early Monday morning, America woke up to news of Prince Harry’s engagement to humanitarian and actress Meghan Markle of Suits fame. Kensington Palace later confirmed Harry and Markle would marry in the spring of 2018. In a statement, the royal household revealed, “Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.” Considering the United Kingdom’s (and the world’s) fascination with such matters, it’s no surprise the news began trending immediately.

Enter Chris Cuomo, the co-host of CNN’s New Day morning show. From wading into the many sexual misconduct accusations levied at media personalities and politicians, to interviewing President Trump combatant LaVar Ball, Cuomo’s public profile has been on the increase. Such was the case Monday morning when his co-host, Alisyn Camerota, took exception to his “stone face” at the news of Harry and Markle’s engagement. “I don’t know why I’m so excited about this,” she said before seeing Cuomo’s bland reaction. “But there is something romantic and… no?”

“No, that’s great! There’s certainly a point of fascination about this,” he said. When Camerota then insisted she was “truly happy… when people find each other and love prevails,” however, Cuomo remained adamant in his disinterest:

“I’m an American! We don’t have royalty in this country. We have lots of love. Sometimes we have to search to find it, but I’m an American. So this fascination with royalty, which is anathema to what our democracy is all about, has always boggled my mind a little bit. But I know this: Harry is a good man. He really focuses on those Invictus games. He’s really used his power, as ersatz as it may be, to do the right thing. So good for him. Any positive news is good news right now.”

Unsurprisingly, a few of Cuomo’s followers took notice of his “[attempt at] enthusiasm for [the] royal engagement.” Despite the jokes, however, he repeated his words regarding Harry’s use of power and his good fortune:

harry seems to use royal power well…helps vets greatly…and any good news and echo of love should be celebrated i suppose. my point is just that America doesnt regard royalty the way brits do, and with good reason. https://t.co/K5Y89Rx7Xh — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 27, 2017

UPDATE: Before introducing a subsequent segment about the royal engagement news, Cuomo uttered a noticeable sigh.

(Via CNN)