Prince Philip Was Hospitalized Overnight For An Infection, But He Appears To Be ‘In Good Spirits’

06.21.17

In the midst of a ludicrous snap election and American President Donald Trump’s misgivings about facing protests if and when he visits, the United Kingdom faced yet another minor crisis. That’s because Prince Philip, the 96-year-old monarch who will stepp down from royal duties in August, was hospitalized late Tuesday with what Buckingham Palace has described as “an infection.” Little else is known about the situation at this time, though royal officials stress that Philip is “in good spirits” following treatment.

According to NBC News, Buckingham Palace announced Philip was admitted to London’s King Edward VII Hospital overnight “for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.” Despite the lack of details, officials added that the Duke of Edinburgh “is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot.” As for Queen Elizabeth II herself, she “is being kept informed” of her husband’s condition “and will attend Royal Ascot as planned.”

You can read the full statement below:

The royal head of the United Kingdom also went on with the annual Queen’s Speech, during which she laid out the country’s agenda for the coming Brexit. CNN reports that, among other things, her traditional address “included eight bills centered on the UK leaving the European Union, and measures to address recent terror attacks in Manchester and London.”

(Via NBC News, CBC and CNN)

