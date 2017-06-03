On Saturday, a reported 150 cities are expected to take part in a March For Truth, demonstrations focused on forcing an independent investigation of President Donald Trump and the alleged ties between Russia, his campaign, and his associates. Rallies are scheduled in major U.S. cities, including New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston and San Francisco, as well as cities around the world like London, Brussels, and Munich.
The March For Truth website says the objective of the protest efforts is to “let our elected leaders know that Americans want answers,” adding that “the legitimacy of our democracy is more important than the interests of any party, or any president.” The paramount goal of the protestors is to achieve the forcing of an independent commission established for the Russia investigations so that citizens of America can rest easy knowing that the results, whatever they may be, are fair and untainted. The marches are also pushing for Congress to force the release of the president’s tax return, a topic he has dodged throughout his campaign.
I heard the mayor of Portland wanted to ban these because they might incite violence.
You whiny little boy. Go shower and get some sleep.
Oh you agree with these protests so they’re ok deshaun? How progressive of you.
And “boy”? Really? First bill maher and now you. When will the racism end?
And just so you forget what you said when defending the Portland mayor it was ,”Glad to see you defend hate speech. I know you agree with it, but it’s not protected by the first amendment.”.
Do you remember how you were completely wrong about this and then tried to change your stance once you probably googled it and saw how dumb your view was? I do.
Still crying, HAHAHAHA.
I love your responses. They show, at least, that you recognize your lack of ability in articulating any point of your own. Just pretend and pout. You’re such a little boy. (Am I doing that right?)
SEETHING 🤣🤣🤣
You give yourself way too much credit. People with wholly incorrect viewpoints don’t upset me. It does kind of give a person the douche chills to have watched you so sure of yourself arguing against freedom of speech. Go ahead and say it, “even hate speech is protected by the first amendment.” Or not, I don’t really care, but I am glad you have learned something hopefully.
“I-i-i don’t r-really care” *proceeds to respond* you’re hopeless, HAHAHAHA 🤣🤣🤣
lol no
Sure are a lot of folks with no dates on a Saturday night.
Ad hominem bullshit, but carry on.
Says the guy typing petty bullshit on a “website nobody has heard of” on a Saturday night. I can’t speak for everywhere else but in NYC the protests happened during the day. This comment was dumb.