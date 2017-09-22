Puerto Rico’s Guajataca Dam Fails As Authorities Frantically Advise Everyone To ‘Evacuate Now’

#Breaking News #Disasters
News & Culture Writer
09.22.17

Getty Image

As Hurricane Maria charts a course for the northern Atlantic Ocean, the devastation it leaves behind in the Caribbeanespecially Puerto Rico — remains an ongoing problem for residents and rescuers alike. For example, on Friday afternoon the National Weather Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico issued severe warnings for the Isabela and Quebradillas municipalities, located on the northwestern part of the island. The Guajataca Dam, which manages the waters of a lake and river bearing the same name, had failed, causing the authorities to begin evacuations.

“This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. Busses (sic) are currently evacuating people from the area as quickly as they can,” read a tweet from the National Weather Service’s station in San Juan. “All Areas surrounding the Guajataca River should evacuate NOW. Their lives are in DANGER!”

According to NBC Washington, an additional alert issued on the NWS website advised anyone reading it who lived near the dam to “[m]ove to higher ground now.” Describing the ensuing flash floods downriver as an “extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation,” the alert added that residents should “not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”

(Via National Weather Service and NBC Washington)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Breaking News#Disasters
TAGSBREAKING NEWSDISASTERShurricane mariaHurricanesPUERTO RICOWeather

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 6 hours ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 3 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP