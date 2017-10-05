“Lo que es ‘nasty’ es que se de la espalda al pueblo puertorriqueño”: alcaldesa de San Juan @CarmenYulinCruz pic.twitter.com/f0U92cln0F — Al Punto Univision (@AlPunto) October 4, 2017

Much like how supporters of Donald Trump embraced the moniker of “deplorables” after Hillary Clinton called half of them a “basket of deplorables” during the election, women, and opponents of Trump, are digging in and proudly calling themselves “nasty” after Trump railed against the frustrated mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico. In an interview with Univision, Yulín Cruz wore a shirt with the word “nasty” boldly written on the front. It harkens back to when Trump called Clinton a “nasty woman” during the debates last year (when times were simple).