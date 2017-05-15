Getty Image

If there is one thing most every leader in today’s world can agree on, it’s that North Korea is a definite problem that needs solving. Following North Korea’s latest missile launch, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow stands firmly against any countries’ acquisition of nuclear arms, but in North Korea’s case, the best strategy may be to stop trying to bully Kim Jong-Un into shutting his nation’s tests down. Putin remarked at the meeting that rather than continued attempts of trying to “scare” the trouble-making country, he would support the opening up of “dialogue” in the future.

Speaking in China, Putin admitted that the most recent missile test caused his country great concern. The missile reportedly landed just a few hundred miles off the coast of Russia, closer if you believe North Korean estimates, so it makes sense that the latest launch got the undivided attention of Russia’s president, via CNBC:

“I want to confirm that we are categorically against the expansion of the club of nuclear powers, including with the Korean Peninsula and North Korea,” said Putin, who said any such move would be “harmful and dangerous.”

Putin went on to add that while he’s paying close attention to the actions of Kim Jong-Un, he doesn’t necessarily want to jump into a situation where the world is forcing North Korea’s hand. Putin further explained that the landscape of today’s increasingly hostile world has contributed to North Korea feeling such nuclear weapons are necessary, CNBC reports;

“But at the same time, we understand that what we have observed in the world recently, and specifically flagrant violations of international law and incursions into the territory of foreign states, changes in regime, lead to such kinds of arms races.”

Throughout Putin’s comments on the matter, a theme seemed to persist — knocking the U.S. and its allies’ past actions towards North Korea.

“If you recall, there was a time when North Korea announced it was suspending this kind of (nuclear) program, but unfortunately certain participants in the negotiations process did not have enough patience. I think we need to return to this.”

North Korea’s latest missile launch is sure to put a wet blanket on the chances of any talks between themselves and the United States, especially since the country is bragging that their newest technology allows them to launch a nuclear warhead that could one day hit U.S. targets. President Trump and his staff are currently trying to figure out the best route to take to establishing nuclear peace in Korea, but, as many before them, have yet to be successful. Now, it looks like Vladimir Putin may be willing to get involved.

(Via CNBC)