A New Poll Suggests That Russians Are Increasingly Disagreeing With Putin’s Approach To The U.S.

#Politics
News & Entertainment Writer
06.20.17

Getty Image

Oliver Stone and Megyn Kelly’s efforts notwithstanding, Russian President Vladimir Putin does not possess as much acclaim among his people as Donald Trump would have Americans believe. The two-time president finds himself in the middle of a brewing anti-corruption movement led by Russian activist Aleksei Navalny, who organized a massive protest in Moscow just over a week ago, was promptly arrested for demonstrating without authorization, and summarily sentenced to 30 days in jail. And while Putin regularly enjoys trolling the American media, a new poll suggests his citizens are growing weary of it all.

Politico reports the results of a new poll conducted by the Pew Research Center indicates fewer Russians are pleased with their president’s handling of U.S.-Russia relations than a similar poll revealed two years ago. Specifically, 73 percent of Russians polled approve of Putin’s relations with America while 22 percent disapprove. And while the president here enjoys an obvious majority, Politico notes that the same question polled in 2015 with 85 points of approval. In other words, Putin has lost a dramatic 12 points in two years’ time.

As for the recent anti-corruption protests, that particular subject has become increasingly important to the Russian people, according to the same Pew poll. For out of eight major subjects — including U.S.-Russia relations, energy policy, and the economy — Putin failed to garner a majority result in only one: corruption. 49 percent of Russians approve of Putin’s handling of possible corruption within, and in relation to, the country’s government, whereas 45 percent do not. It’s the closest result among all the others identified by Pew, and altogether unsurprising considering recent events in Moscow.

(Via Politico, Pew Research Center and New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics
TAGSAleksei NavalnyCORRUPTIONPoliticspollsRUSSIAVLADIMIR PUTIN

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 5 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 5 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP