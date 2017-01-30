JUST IN: Video shows police in Quebec City responding to reports of deadly shooting at Mosque. https://t.co/OfIp2Nx1u9 pic.twitter.com/KPeDuZD4V4 — ABC News (@ABC) January 30, 2017

This ABC News clip shows the immediate police response outside a mosque in Quebec City, where multiple gunmen entered the building during prayer service and opened fire. Forty worshipers were said to be in attendance at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center when the massacre began.

According to the mosque president Mohamed Yangui (who spoke with Reuters), at least five people were killed. Several other worshipers sustained injuries and have been transported to nearby hospitals. Yangui expressed anguish to reporters: “Why is this happening here? This is barbaric.”

Authorities believe at least three gunmen were involved in the attack. Fox News reports that at least one of the gunmen was carrying an AK-47 rifle, which was confirmed by Canada’s Le Solel outlet. ABC News reveals that two suspects have been taken into custody, although details remain scarce at this time.

The Canadian Broadcast Corporation reports that this particular mosque has been the target of multiple xenophobic attacks in recent years. In June 2016, someone left a pig’s head outside the cultural center. Vandals also attacked the mosque and spray painted racial slurs on its walls in 2014.

(Via Reuters, ABC News, CBC.ca & Fox News)