JUST IN: Video shows police in Quebec City responding to reports of deadly shooting at Mosque. https://t.co/OfIp2Nx1u9 pic.twitter.com/KPeDuZD4V4
— ABC News (@ABC) January 30, 2017
This ABC News clip shows the immediate police response outside a mosque in Quebec City, where multiple gunmen entered the building during prayer service and opened fire. Forty worshipers were said to be in attendance at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center when the massacre began.
According to the mosque president Mohamed Yangui (who spoke with Reuters), at least five people were killed. Several other worshipers sustained injuries and have been transported to nearby hospitals. Yangui expressed anguish to reporters: “Why is this happening here? This is barbaric.”
Authorities believe at least three gunmen were involved in the attack. Fox News reports that at least one of the gunmen was carrying an AK-47 rifle, which was confirmed by Canada’s Le Solel outlet. ABC News reveals that two suspects have been taken into custody, although details remain scarce at this time.
The Canadian Broadcast Corporation reports that this particular mosque has been the target of multiple xenophobic attacks in recent years. In June 2016, someone left a pig’s head outside the cultural center. Vandals also attacked the mosque and spray painted racial slurs on its walls in 2014.
Wonder how Trump tries to spin this. This is a direct consequence of people being embolden by his policies of fear and hate.
In Canada?
We don’t know the reasons yet for this shooting, but there was a significant rise in hate crimes in Canada and around the world after Trump’s election. All white supremacists were emboldened, not just n the states.
Not quite, since there had been a rise in anti-Muslim sentiment since trying to ban Muslim-specific attire. As far as “In Canada?”, of course that’s a possibility. The impact and reach of people who are in opposition of Trump is global, so logically, the inverse would also be true. His hardline stances can certainly impact people outside of America… also.. Quebec City is pretty damn close to the United States which makes your question even more ridiculous.
It’s not ridiculous at all. I didn’t say it wasnt the cause. Just seems odd that one politicians rhetoric would cause violence in another country. France’s anti semitism isn’t the cause of anti semitism in other nations.
Besides, the shooting just happened, the bodies are still warm, so don’t know what happened yet, and it’s pretty vile to immediately politicize the deaths of 5 people
“Vandals also attacked the mosque and spray painted racial slurs on its walls in 2014” – Man, Trump caused this hatred back in 2014? That’s some amazing influence the guy has. Does everyone remember a time before Trump when violence and hate didn’t exist?
Justin Trudeau’s tweet yesterday about refugees didn’t sit well with a lot of Conservatives – this could be retaliation as well.
P.S. Fuck people.