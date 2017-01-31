A day after a shooting at a Quebec mosque killed six people and injured 19 more, more details about the shooting suspect and the attack are being released by Canadian law enforcement. The suspect, Alexandre Bissonnette, has been officially charged with six counts of first-degree murder as well as five counts of attempted murder. The victims ranged in age from 39 to 60 years old, and Bissonnette was eventually arrested more than 10 miles away from the scene of the shooting after he called the police on himself.
Originally, the suspect was identified as a Moroccan man, a falsity that some news organizations — and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer — used to place blame on some of the same countries and religions identified in President Trump’s recently enacted travel ban. Instead, Bissonnette is a xenophobic, misogynist troll who has been known to spew alt-right propaganda and anti-immigrant hatred in online groups. In addition, according to The Intercept, he was known around the city as being a right wing troll who was a fan of noted far-right icons like Marine Le Pen and others as reflected by the “likes” on his now-deleted Facebook page. One of Bissonnette’s classmates, Jean-Michel Allard-Prus, told Journal de Quebec that “he has right-wing political ideas, pro-Israel, anti-immigration. I had many debates with him about Trump. He was obviously pro-Trump.”
Long after Bissonnette was confirmed to be the lone suspect in the attack, multiple Trump-supporting Twitter accounts as well as some mainstream media accounts like Fox News, kept their tweets about his Moroccan descent up.
While it’s an absolute tragedy, Bissonnette’s actions timed with Trump’s mandate is probably going to gain the Muslim community a lot more supporters.
The misinformation is worst than just reporting that the suspect was Muslim. The “Moroccan” man was in fact a hero. He’s the one who called 911 and was providing first aid when the police arrived. In the confusion he saw a guy with a gun and ran. But the right wing media jumped on the first hint that the shooter was Muslim.
“Mohamed Belkhadir, a 29-year-old engineering student, told La Presse that he was trying to provide first aide to shooting victims when police mistook him for a suspect. But he doesn’t hold it against police.
Belkhadir, who had called 911 after hearing 15 to 20 seconds of gunfire, said he fled when he saw someone with a firearm. He thought it was the shooter; in fact, it was a police officer.”
Sad but it doesnt surprise me. Both Al-queda and Isis warned against killing Muslims because it made it harder to recruit and galvanized support towards their opposition.
Once again I’m curious how Trump spins this when he learns that he was a supporter of the same ideology that supports him.
I don’t doubt the veracity of the rest of your story because I don’t know the details. But Richard Dawkins and Christopher Hitchers are not right-wing icons. They are Atheist icons, and geniuses in their fields of expertise. It is true Hitchens was for the Iraq war, but his reasons were anti-religion based. He would be appalled by current events, were he alive today. He was actually a Socialist for most of his life.