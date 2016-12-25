Queen Elizabeth is skipping Christmas festivities at her beloved Sandringham estate for the first time in more than a quarter century due to a heavy cold, but her illness didn’t stop her from sending out her annual Christmas message to all of the United Kingdom and the world. The inspiring message is very needed after 2016, a year that truly would not quit with its countless days of bad news and that whole “threat of nuclear war ending us all at all times.” But QE2, as is her tendency, can step in with a strong spine and an important message to the world and make things seem just a bit better as we head into 2017.

In the speech, her Majesty honors the British Olympic and Paralympic athletes who were successful in their sporting efforts this year and recalls the celebratory environment they allowed in an otherwise tough year.

There was a time when British Olympic medal winners became household names because there were so few of them. But the 67 medals at this year’s Games in Rio and 147 at the Paralympics meant that the GB medallists’ reception at Buckingham Palace was a crowded and happy event. Throughout the Commonwealth there were equally joyful celebrations. Grenada, the Bahamas, Jamaica and New Zealand won more medals per head of population than any other countries. Many of this year’s winners spoke of being inspired by athletes of previous generations. Inspiration fed their aspiration; and having discovered abilities they scarcely knew they had, these athletes are now inspiring others.

She also referenced the inspirational efforts of the armed services, emergency professionals, and various charitable organizations from around the country. Whether they are focused on arts, wellness, or a myriad of other worthy causes there are many who are providing spots of light in what can seem like tragic times. To wrap up the speech, the Queen brought it back to the true meaning of Christmas and using that spirit to push forward when problems can seem too large.

But even with the inspiration of others, it’s understandable that we sometimes think the world’s problems are so big that we can do little to help. On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine. At Christmas, our attention is drawn to the birth of a baby some two thousand years ago. It was the humblest of beginnings, and his parents, Joseph and Mary, did not think they were important. Jesus Christ lived obscurely for most of his life, and never travelled far. He was maligned and rejected by many, though he had done no wrong. And yet, billions of people now follow his teaching and find in him the guiding light for their lives. I am one of them because Christ’s example helps me see the value of doing small things with great love, whoever does them and whatever they themselves believe. The message of Christmas reminds us that inspiration is a gift to be given as well as received, and that love begins small but always grows. I wish you all a very happy Christmas.

Hopefully the Queen’s words, whether you are technically one of her many subjects or not, can inspire everyone to dream big and make the world a better place in the next year. The full video of the Queen’s speech, which clocks in at more than seven minutes long, can be seen in full above.

(via The Mirror)