Quentin Tarantino’s been talking a lot this week, and that trend isn’t about to end. He first issued a long-winded interview to explain his treatment of Uma Thurman (including the stunt crash, as well as personally spitting upon and choking her as detailed in the script) on the Kill Bill set. As if on cue, someone then dug up his 2003 Howard Stern Show appearance, in which he defended Roman Polanski’s rape of a 13-year-old girl. A few days later, QT is trying to make amends for that, too, 15 years after dropping his opinions on the subject.
The defense in question caused both Stern and Robin Quivers to audibly recoil, and Tarantino is now walking it back. He had called Polanski’s prosecution a “technicality” because he only “had sex with a minor … that’s not rape.” When reminded by Quivers that Polanski drugged victim Samantha Geimer, Tarantino called her a “party girl” and “down with it.” It’s fair to say that this didn’t go over well, and Tarantino has issued an apology through IndieWire:
I want to publicly apologize to Samantha Geimer for my cavalier remarks on The Howard Stern Show speculating about her and the crime that was committed against her. Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was. Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski. When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil’s advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative. I didn’t take Ms. Geimer’s feelings into consideration and for that I am truly sorry.
So, Ms. Geimer, I was ignorant, and insensitive, and above all, incorrect.
I am sorry Samantha.
Quentin Tarantino
Tarantino said that he also phoned Geimer to personally apologize, which he felt compelled to do after she responded to his comments. Geimer stated that she was absolutely raped by Polanski, despite Tarantino’s insistence that people “throw the word rape around” too much. Geimer told the New York Daily News, “He was wrong … I hope he doesn’t make an ass out of himself and keep talking that way.” It seems that Tarantino heard her loud and clear.
(Via IndieWire, New York Daily News & The Independent)
So when is someone gonna ask Whoopi?
exactly. And Scorsese. And Wes Anderson. And Asia Argento. And everyone fighting against Polanski’s extradition in 2009.
Hopefully we’re starting to see a turning point where people in Hollywood are finally going to drop their support for Polanski and Woody Allen.
I am satisfied with this response.
He didn’t try and slide in any excuses and tried to call her to say it personally so I think its as best apology he could give.
Obviously, at the end of the day its her call to say if its enough but as a member of the general public it seems solid to me.
Sure, says that now, but he was down with it at the time.
hahahahahaha
In fairness he’s not used to have his own foot in his mouth.
Boom! Excellent comment.
“You know, 15 years ago was a different time and place. It was more common for a grown man to be in a relationship with a 13 year old. I mean, it was 2003 and all…..”
These apologies somehow sound more heartfelt when the fuckup apologizes before people call him out 15 years later.
True, but I`m sure glad the cameras weren`t rolling when I said any number of stupid things years ago that I can`t remember now.
If people are digging up all the stupid things he said and demanding an apology this could be happening for the next few years.