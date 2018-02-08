Getty Image

Quentin Tarantino’s been talking a lot this week, and that trend isn’t about to end. He first issued a long-winded interview to explain his treatment of Uma Thurman (including the stunt crash, as well as personally spitting upon and choking her as detailed in the script) on the Kill Bill set. As if on cue, someone then dug up his 2003 Howard Stern Show appearance, in which he defended Roman Polanski’s rape of a 13-year-old girl. A few days later, QT is trying to make amends for that, too, 15 years after dropping his opinions on the subject.

The defense in question caused both Stern and Robin Quivers to audibly recoil, and Tarantino is now walking it back. He had called Polanski’s prosecution a “technicality” because he only “had sex with a minor … that’s not rape.” When reminded by Quivers that Polanski drugged victim Samantha Geimer, Tarantino called her a “party girl” and “down with it.” It’s fair to say that this didn’t go over well, and Tarantino has issued an apology through IndieWire:

I want to publicly apologize to Samantha Geimer for my cavalier remarks on The Howard Stern Show speculating about her and the crime that was committed against her. Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was. Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski. When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil’s advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative. I didn’t take Ms. Geimer’s feelings into consideration and for that I am truly sorry. So, Ms. Geimer, I was ignorant, and insensitive, and above all, incorrect. I am sorry Samantha. Quentin Tarantino

Tarantino said that he also phoned Geimer to personally apologize, which he felt compelled to do after she responded to his comments. Geimer stated that she was absolutely raped by Polanski, despite Tarantino’s insistence that people “throw the word rape around” too much. Geimer told the New York Daily News, “He was wrong … I hope he doesn’t make an ass out of himself and keep talking that way.” It seems that Tarantino heard her loud and clear.

(Via IndieWire, New York Daily News & The Independent)