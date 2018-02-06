Quentin Tarantino has made amends over Uma Thurman’s account of the physical trauma she suffered on the Kill Bill by owning her car crash as his own “horrendous mistake.” He did blame “mostly Maureen Dowd’s prose” for the controversy that erupted over him personally choking and spitting upon Uma during those respective parts of the script, but there isn’t really anyone that Tarantino can blame for some newly resurfaced 2003 audio footage of him defending Roman Polanski on The Howard Stern Show.
Despite the fact that Polanski pleaded guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor in 1979, Tarantino responds to a Stern question about Hollywood’s embrace of Polanski in the most unsavory of ways. First, Tarantino insisted that Polanski did not rape 13-year-old Samantha Geimer (after drugging her) but only “had sex with a minor” while ignoring the definition of statutory rape, which means that the victim has not reached the age of consent, meaning that they cannot legally consent. Still, Tarantino is offended that people “throw the word rape around” like this, even though Robin Quivers interjects to assert that the girl didn’t want to have sex with Polanski. Then this happened:
Tarantino: “No, that was not the case at all. She wanted to have it and dated the guy.”
Quivers: “She was 13!”
Tarantino: “By the way, we’re talking about America’s morals, not talking about the morals in Europe and everything.”
Stern: “Wait a second. If you have sex with a 13-year-old girl and you’re a grown man, you know that that’s wrong.”
Quivers: “Giving her booze and pills.”
Tarantino: “Look, she was down with it.”
At that last line, both Stern and Quivers audibly recoiled with the latter branding Tarantino “so crazy.” Yet the director was not deterred. He proceeded to blame Polanski’s prosecution upon a “technicality,” and Tarantino suggested that the victim had only come forward to appease her mother. Overall, it’s an unhinged rant (even by QT standards of wordiness), and the arguments within will ensure that the current #MeToo backlash against him won’t go away anytime soon.
Listen to a longer clip of Tarantino’s 2003 Stern interview below.
(Via The Howard Stern Show)
WTAF IS WRONG WITH THAT GUY?????
He was a clerk at Blockbuster before making shitty exploitation movies.
QT has always acted like an amoral piece of shit. He has always struck me as someone who was a loser nerd when he was younger, suddenly found himself in a position of power, and used that newfound power to strike back at all of the type of people (in this case attractive women who wouldn’t give him the time of day back then) that he despises from his youth. He hasn’t made a good movie since Jackie Brown so maybe it’s best that he stops making movies and retires to Europe where that kind of behavior is acceptable and they will welcome him with open arms.
OK, I’m not a Tarantino fan by any stretch, and I buy a lot of what you say, but you lose me at “hasn’t made a good movie since Jackie Brown.” Basterds, Django and Hateful Eight might be his three best movies. So call him a piece of shit or whatever, but don’t be stupid and say his recent movies haven’t been fucking great.
I want an update on his response (if there is one yet) to this old clip. This story is all over the place today, he can’t not address it. I don’t know how he’ll be able to back out of this one, though, it’s…. wow, it’s pretty bad.
ugh, who cares? wait until the stories of kubrick and hitchcock start coming out about disrespecting women… oh wait. should i hate their movies too?
“Disrespecting women” is somehow equal to or worse than drugging and raping a child?
Kubrick and Hitchcock were both very hard on some of their female stars. In no way, shape, or form is that anything like drugging and raping a minor.
Stanley Kubrick was hard on everyone that worked for him. He was so hard on Scatman Crothers (Dick Hallorann in The Shining) that Jack Nicholson asked Kubrick to stop being so tough on him.
“You can’t rape the willing” isn’t a defensible position when dealing with a thirteen year old girl.
He is not the only one. They gave Polanski a standing ovation at the Oscars when he won for best director.
so this is the time when he blames this conversation on being a giant coke head and he’s seeking help and whatnot.
It seems to be Pile on Tarantino week, and perhaps rightfully so. But should we give a pass to those who have appeared in, paid money to see, or nominated his work over the past 40 years?
Poor writing, by “his” I mean Polanski, not QT.
Yeah he just had a pretty big movie come out in… I want to say 2011 called “Carnage” with four really famous people in it. Kate Winslet, John C. Reilly, Christoph Waltz, Jodie Foster. You think they’d know better.
I DONT CARE WHAT QT DOES EXCEPY MAKE MORE MOVIES. IF THIS FEMIST YHING IS GONNA GO AFTER GOOD STORY TELLERS OVER SHIT YHEY SAID BUT NEVER DID THEN IT CAN JUSY DIE TODAY FUCK #ME TOO
Shhhh–nobody scare it. I think it’s trying to communicate…
what did they do to you, tad?
Show us on the doll where Quentin touched you
I agree that Tarantino’s statements are absolutely gross. As are the statements of Asia Argento, Martin Scorsese and the 100 other members of film royalty who fought against letting him be extradited in 2009. [www.indiewire.com]
You are taking sides against Asia Argento? I am impressed (no sarcasm in ANY way intended).