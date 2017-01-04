1666_HOUSE REPUBLICANS JUST VOTED TO GUT THE ETHICS COMMITTEE_V1_ME_1.3.17-HD

A Rabbit’s Campaign-Funded Flight Reveals Why The Congressional Ethics Office Matters So Much

#Animals
01.04.17 33 mins ago

The night before the first day of the 115th U.S. Congress, House Republicans voted to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) behind closed doors. Yet they quickly abandoned the secret maneuver, which was opposed by Democrats, Speaker Paul Ryan, and even President-elect Donald Trump — though for not-so-selfless reasons. The resulting 24-hour media blitz gave the OCE the most attention since its founding in 2008 following the tumultuous scandal involving lobbyist Jack Abramoff, which pressured lawmakers to found the nonpartisan group charged with keeping the U.S. House (and its own Ethics Committee) in line.

The result? Renewed local and national interest in what certain members of congress and their staff were up to, and whether or not those who promoted the initial “gutting” were under investigation by the OCE. Sure enough, California Rep. Duncan Hunter — the Internet-famous “vaping congressman” who was previously caught using campaign funds to purchase video games — was one of the proposal’s proponents. And according to the Press-Enterprise newspaper in California’s Riverside County, he’s currently under review by the OCE for “inappropriate” campaign expenses, or expenditures made in “error.”

One of the more colorful instances of financial discrepancy involves Hunter flying his family’s pet rabbit to the tune of $600:

“(The office) has in their report $600 in campaign expenditures for in cabin rabbit transport fees,” [Hunter’s spokesperson Joe Kasper] said. “Since travel is often done on (airline) miles — which is entirely permissible — the credit card connected to the account was charged several times even when his children were flying.”

TOPICS#Animals
TAGSAnimalsCONGRESSduncan hunterethicsRepublicans

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 6 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP