Getty/NBC

According to President-elect Donald Trump, all Americans should celebrate the holidays by saying “Merry Christmas” instead of “Happy Holidays,” “Happy Hanukkah,” or anything else that sounds remotely unlike anything his pollsters would prefer. Whether or not he has ever heard of Seinfeld‘s made-up alternative “Festivus” remains to be seen, but if long-time celebrant Rand Paul gets his way, the New York real estate mogul will be reading about it on Twitter for days. That’s because the former Republican presidential candidate decided to channel Frank Costanza and air his grievances on Friday — many of which took aim at Trump’s cabinet picks.

The Kentucky senator warned his followers about the oncoming tweet storm early Friday morning, promising to flood everyone’s newsfeed with complaints “throughout the day”:

Good morning Seinfeld fans and Happy Festivus everywhere! Today I'll have my annual #AiringofGrievances. Join me here throughout the day… — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

Paul, who first tweeted about Festivus back in 2013, returned hours later to do just that. First, he reminded everyone about the coming grievances with a choice Costanza line…