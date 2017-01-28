Trump To Limit Immigration From Middle East And Africa

Several Refugees Have Been Detained At Airports Following Trump’s Executive Order Restricting Their Access

01.28.17 18 mins ago

Getty Image

On Friday, several refugees were detained at airports across the U.S. after President Trump signed an executive order to close the country’s borders to refugees. Many of the people that were detained were in flight when he signed the executive order, with some filing complaints to gain entry.

Trump’s new order will reconfigure the country’s vetting process for refugees that enter the country, as the president put it, “to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.” The New York Times reported one component of the new vetting process includes a religious test:

The executive order, which Mr. Trump said was part of an extreme vetting plan to keep out “radical Islamic terrorists,” also established a religious test for refugees from Muslim nations: He ordered that Christians and others from minority religions be granted priority over Muslims.

Other details of the so-called “extreme vetting” process were not disclosed, but it does put an immigration ban on seven countries that have a large Muslim population. Those countries include Libya, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, and Somalia. And it will suspend the entry of refugees to the U.S. for 120 days.

TAGSdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONrefugees

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 2 days ago 22 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP