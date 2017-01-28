Getty Image

On Friday, several refugees were detained at airports across the U.S. after President Trump signed an executive order to close the country’s borders to refugees. Many of the people that were detained were in flight when he signed the executive order, with some filing complaints to gain entry.

Trump’s new order will reconfigure the country’s vetting process for refugees that enter the country, as the president put it, “to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.” The New York Times reported one component of the new vetting process includes a religious test:

The executive order, which Mr. Trump said was part of an extreme vetting plan to keep out “radical Islamic terrorists,” also established a religious test for refugees from Muslim nations: He ordered that Christians and others from minority religions be granted priority over Muslims.

Other details of the so-called “extreme vetting” process were not disclosed, but it does put an immigration ban on seven countries that have a large Muslim population. Those countries include Libya, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, and Somalia. And it will suspend the entry of refugees to the U.S. for 120 days.