You Can Now Legally Co-Parent With Your BFF (In Canada)

Syrian Refugees Are Now Naming Their Children After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

05.08.17 17 mins ago

Getty Image

Folk hero and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has done a lot for his reputation as the wokest world leader since coming into office in 2015. A hallmark of Trudeau’s term and signifier of his humanitarian bona fides has been his 100% acceptance of Syrian refugees. Trudeau’s had such an effect on people’s lives that they’re naming their babies after the man.

A married couple, Afraa Hajj Hammoud and Mohammed Belal, announced the birth of their newborn son Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal last week:

“My husband says ‘How about if we name the boy Justin-Trudeau, like him,'” Hammoud told CBC.

“I was a little bit shocked … when he says that, I smile a little bit, a small smile, then I says, ‘Yes, there is no problem, it will be like a small thank you for Justin Trudeau.'”

The family said that while choosing a non-Arabic name for their child was unusual, “They wanted to show their appreciation to the Prime Minister.”

This isn’t the first time a Syrian refugee family has shown their appreciation toward Trudeau in such a manner. In November, another refugee family announced that they had named their son Justin, even though it was a Western name, explaining that it was an Arab tradition to name a child after a “person with good character.”

At the time, Trudeau acknowledged the gesture calling it “very touching” and saying that the Canadian government was “proud … of fulfilling [its] commitment to welcoming over 33,000 Syrian refugees to Canada” and lauded the citizenry’s acceptance of the refugees.

(via CNN & CBC)

Around The Web

TAGSCanadaJustin Trudeausyriasyrian refugees

Innovative Minds

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 4 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 5 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 5 days ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP