Since taking office, President Trump has shown a flair for humiliating members of his administration when they have fallen out of favor, and particularly when they are on their way out the door. That’s now true of Reince Priebus, who left his post as the Republican National Committee to join the Trump administration as Chief of Staff only to be ousted this week in favor of General John Kelly. Though his relationship with Donald Trump was contentious from the start of the President’s political career, Priebus had hoped to make inroads with the Commander in Chief. In the end Priebus was shooed away like an unwanted pest— a simile hammered home by some of the purile jobs he was tasked with despite his high-ranking position.

In April of last year, Reuters reported that Priebus was so keyed up by the volatile Trump campaign he spent more and more time seeking solace in piano music, his favorite form of stress relief. The headline “Donald Trump’s Unlikely Villain: Piano-Playing Reince Priebus” called to mind an almost operatic figure, perhaps wearing a cape and playing by light of a sinister candelabra. After Trump’s election, Priebus’ role in turned into what Politico called “an operatic six months” in the White House “during which Priebus was sidelined from the outset.” Priebus was perpetually blamed for the administration’s numerous leaks and the complete traffic jam that mired most of the President’s agenda.

Those closest to Trump’s ear, from new communications director Anthony Scaramucci to the President’s family all urged him to cut Priebus loose. But first the administration needed to shake the chief of staff loose with a campaign of humiliation more vicious than anything the media could dish out. The Washington Post spoke to an anonymous White House staffer who described the recent atmosphere: