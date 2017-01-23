Getty Image

Today, Donald Trump told business leaders he plans to cut regulations by 75% or ‘maybe more.’ It may sound bold, in some quarters, but Congress is way ahead of him. In fact, Congress wants to take control of regulations away from Trump (more specifically, the executive branch) altogether with a bill that recently cleared the House that would make it far more difficult for federal agencies to pass new regulations, and make it easier to excise them altogether.

The Basics

It’s called the REINS Act, and it’s short for Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny. The bill doesn’t necessarily mean that every single regulation passed by every agency will tie up Congress and be intricately scrutinized, though.

There are two types of rules: Major and “nonmajor.” The criteria are based on what the Government Accountability Office uses to assess whether a rule is “major” and includes:

[A]n annual cost on the economy of $100,000,000 or more, adjusted annually for inflation; a major increase in costs or prices for consumers, individual industries, Federal, State, or local government agencies, or geographic regions; or significant adverse effects on competition, employment, investment, productivity, innovation, or on the ability of United States-based enterprises to compete with foreign-based enterprises in domestic and export markets.

In 2015, for example, 80 rules met the standard of being “major.” Going forward, Congress and the Government Accountability Office (GAO) will demand a report indicated whether a rule is major or non-major, a copy of the cost-benefit analysis, and a declaration pertaining to whether it will add or subtract jobs. The implementation of REINS doesn’t necessarily mean that those aren’t things that are considered when a new rule is proposed, of course, but it’s meant to be seen as a “get tough” on big government kind of statement that will keep forcibly Congress abreast of these actions. Congress will then have 70 days to review and pass a joint resolution. Without such an agreement, these rules won’t take effect.

In addition to oversight on these major regulations, the law also allows Congress to vote down minor regulations (though they don’t need to be approved to go into effect) and includes a provision that requires agencies to “offset” the impact of a regulation by repealing or rewriting old regulations.

Bringing REINS into effect has been a dream of a few Congress members for years. It was first introduced by Tea Party senator Jim DeMint in 2011, and a similar act in 2015 died in committee.