Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?

Report: The FBI And Other Agencies Are Probing Whether Russia Sent Money To The Trump Campaign

Author Profile Picture
News Writer
01.18.17

Getty Image

Mere days before he is set to enter office (after a much deserved weekend off) McClatchy DC is reporting that the FBI and five other law-enforcement agencies are looking into Donald Trump’s alleged connections to Russia. The months-long collaborative investigation will probe whether the Kremlin sent money to the Trump campaign to aid him in his presidential win.

McClatchy DC reports that the FBI, the National Security Agency, and CIA are but three of the the agencies looking into the Russian government possibly sending some dough to the Trump campaign. McClatchy DC reported that such a cash influx could have been used for online hacking:

The agencies involved in the inquiry are the FBI, the CIA, the National Security Agency, the Justice Department, the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and representatives of the director of national intelligence, the sources said.

Investigators are examining how money may have moved from the Kremlin to covertly help Trump win, the two sources said. One of the allegations involves whether a system for routinely paying thousands of Russian-American pensioners may have been used to pay some email hackers in the United States or to supply money to intermediaries who would then pay the hackers, the two sources said.

Trump just can’t seem to get away from allegations that he has ties to Russia. The president-elect has vehemently denied the claims, but intelligence officials have repeatedly said that the Russians tried to intervene in the electoral process. Meanwhile, this latest possible revelation is not being floated by a tiny investigative group, as many of the heavy intelligence hitters are leading the charge.

It should be noted that the investigation originally began with a look at who bankrolled the DNC hack and began months before former British spy Christopher Steele’s inquiry. And the adventure isn’t over yet.

(Via McClatchy DC)

TAGSciadonald trumpFBIRUSSIA
Author Profile Picture
Bike rider, Film connoisseur, Punk rocker, White Sox apologist, Wrestling aficionado

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP