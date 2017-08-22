Getty Image

After the horrific Nazi and white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, VA, many were left wondering who to blame. While the obvious answer is the insidious racism espoused by these groups and their desire to push a violent and hateful agenda, some (including our President) were unwilling to cast blame on the crowds of angry white people chanting Nazis slogans and carrying tiki torches. However, two Republican congressmen have taken it to the extreme, suggesting that the rallies were actually staged by the democrats.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) told Fox Business on Monday that he believed that the Democratic mayor of Charlottesville and the Democratic governor of Virginia worked together to lure in the hordes of white supremacists and anti-fascist counter protestors to the city in order to clash.