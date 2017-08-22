Two Republican Congressman Are Actually Suggesting That The Nazi/White Supremacist Rally In Charlottesville Was Staged By The Democrats

08.21.17

After the horrific Nazi and white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, VA, many were left wondering who to blame. While the obvious answer is the insidious racism espoused by these groups and their desire to push a violent and hateful agenda, some (including our President) were unwilling to cast blame on the crowds of angry white people chanting Nazis slogans and carrying tiki torches. However, two Republican congressmen have taken it to the extreme, suggesting that the rallies were actually staged by the democrats.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) told Fox Business on Monday that he believed that the Democratic mayor of Charlottesville and the Democratic governor of Virginia worked together to lure in the hordes of white supremacists and anti-fascist counter protestors to the city in order to clash.

“This has been stirred up. This is being driven by forces of evil that are so far beyond what normal people can think about… There is a strategy to make race the number one issue in 2018 and 2020. They think it’s their ticket back this is going to blow up in their face.”

