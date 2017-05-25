Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Republican nominee Greg Gianforte is being accused of a physical altercation with a reporter on the eve a surprisingly tight race in the special election for Montana’s at-large congressional district.

Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, posted what would be considered a pair of fairly unusual tweets to see in the world of U.S. political journalism. You know, because the term “body slammed” makes an appearance. (If memory serves, Jesse Ventura’s gubernatorial career was largely body slam free.)

Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017