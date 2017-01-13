Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As Republicans inch ever precariously closer to repealing Obamacare, many of the 20 million Americans who rely on the Affordable Care Act (or those who care about basic human rights in general) have been making impassioned pleas on social media or by calling their congresspeople to save their health care. One such voice was heard at a CNN sponsored town hall meeting featuring Paul Ryan Thursday evening.

Jeff Jeans of Sedona, Arizona, described himself as a Republican who worked for both the Reagan and Bush campaigns, and who was vehemently objected to Obamacare when it was first introduced, even threatening to close his small business as a way of refusing to comply. That all changed, however, when at 49-years-old Jeans was diagnosed with cancer and given only six weeks to live without treatment.

It was then that the legislation that he had fought so hard against saved his life.