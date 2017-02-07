Getty Image

On Tuesday, House Republicans voted to eliminate an independent commission that is tasked with assisting states with their voting systems and combating fraud, as reported by the New York Times. The dissolution of the group comes as Donald Trump has (repeatedly and falsely) insisted there was extensive voter fraud during the election. He’s also vowed to launch a full-scale investigation; although that has not come to fruition yet.

The group, the Election Assistance Commission (EAC), was in charge of helping states smoothly run their elections and assisting with voting machines (also guarding against hacking and meddling). The EAC was established after the 2000 election, when hanging chads became an addition to the American zeitgeist.

But the efforts of the EAC are no more, as the House Administration Committee voted 6-3 (along party lines to boot) to eliminate the group. And with reports of Russia’s fingerprints all over the election, this does not bode well. Perhaps this subject will come up at tomorrow’s White House press conference.

Trump has continued to insist that he lost the popular vote because 3 to 5 million votes were illegally cast, although he has not produced any evidence to back up his claim. He didn’t entrust the EAC to assist him with the investigation, instead choosing a lone volunteer, Gregg Phillips, to get to the bottom of it. And on Monday, he tasked Vice President Mike Pence with leading an investigation into the supposed fraud. But with most things relating to Trump, he may just drop it after making a big fuss.

(Via The New York Times & Yahoo)