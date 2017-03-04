AMC

In a possible effort to kick-start the zombie apocalypse, a biotech company is embarking on an experiment to use stem cells to resurrect 20 brain-dead patients, according to SyFy Wire. The company, Bioquark, said they hope to see results in about two to three months, which is just enough time to stock up those doomsday shelters.

The procedure involves scientists implanting stem cells into a dead brain and infusing it with spinal cord chemicals to hopefully jump-start brain activity. Bioquark CEO Ira Pastor didn’t give a direct answer why the company is embarking on the procedure, but indicates it’s an important one: