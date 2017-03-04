Ranking The Most Gruesome Deaths On The Walking Dead

Scientists Might Doom Us All By Conducting Research To Effectively Resurrect The Dead With Stem Cells

#The Walking Dead #Zombies
chris-zois
News Writer
03.04.17

AMC

In a possible effort to kick-start the zombie apocalypse, a biotech company is embarking on an experiment to use stem cells to resurrect 20 brain-dead patients, according to SyFy Wire. The company, Bioquark, said they hope to see results in about two to three months, which is just enough time to stock up those doomsday shelters.

The procedure involves scientists implanting stem cells into a dead brain and infusing it with spinal cord chemicals to hopefully jump-start brain activity. Bioquark CEO Ira Pastor didn’t give a direct answer why the company is embarking on the procedure, but indicates it’s an important one:

“It is a long-term vision of ours that a full recovery in such patients is a possibility, although that is not the focus of this first study. to undertake such a complex initiative, we are combining biologic regenerative medicine tools with other existing medical devices typically used for stimulation of the central nervous system, in patients with other severe disorders of consciousness. We hope to see results within the first two to three months.”

