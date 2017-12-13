The first year of Donald Trump’s presidency has been marked with brief spurts where it appears the U.S. is closer than it’s been since World War II to using nuclear weapons because of ongoing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. While President Trump hasn’t helped matters by sending provocations through Twitter, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been trying to do … something, to which Trump previously responded that Tillerson was “wasting his time.”
Yet after issuing a series of sanctions and North Korea testing an intercontinental ballistic missile, Tillerson said on Tuesday that the U.S. is now backing off from its demand that North Korea dismantle its nuclear arsenal as a prerequisite for diplomatic talks to start. But in a sign that could be connected to Tillerson’s uncertain job status, the White House released a statement that didn’t exactly back the current Secretary of State:
The White House later issued an ambiguous statement that left unclear whether President Donald Trump — who has said Tillerson was wasting his time pursuing dialogue with North Korea — had given his approval for the speech.
“The president’s views on North Korea have not changed,” the White House said. “North Korea is acting in an unsafe way … North Korea’s actions are not good for anyone and certainly not good for North Korea.”
North Korea has so far not committed to any talks with the U.S. and is reportedly ramping up its development of biological weapons. Meanwhile, the U.S. and South Korea continue to hold joint military exercises.
(Via Reuters)
I don’t know what the answer is with N. Korea, but I can assure you Kim Jong Un isn’t giving up shit. He knows we promised not to topple Gadhafi after he gave up his nukes, then we did it anyway (which, thanks to Obama and HRC, destabilized the region & now there are active slave trades in Libya but that’s a complete separate conversation).
It certainly isn’t helping the situation that we have a toddler as POTUS who’s main agenda seems to be “how can I fuck things up worse than they were?”
I can’t wait to see the official tweet on how fat Tillerson and/or Un are, or whatever master class in petty insults Trump decides to deliver in response to this. Unless of course his lawyer is back at the helm of the presidential tweet bot. Because that’s a thing that also apparently is definitely a thing that happens for real guys.
Fire and fury, baby