Americans were understandably put on edge — “Cuban Missile Crisis” trended on Twitter for a reason — following loads of disturbing Tuesday developments on North Korea. The saga began with news that Kim Jong-un’s regime had developed mini-nukes that could fit on their long range missiles. President Trump then vowed that North Korea would be met with “fire and fury like the world has never seen,” and Kim Jong-un responded by mulling over a strike on the U.S. territory of Guam. Well, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is here to reassure everyone that Trump’s threat was filled with fire-and-brimstone for a strategy purposes, and he knows of “no imminent threat,” so everything is totally fine at present. Via the AP:
“Americans should sleep well at night … What the president is doing is sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong Un can understand, because he doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language. I think the president just wanted to be clear to the North Korean regime on the U.S. unquestionable ability to defend itself, will defend itself and its allies.”
So, Tillerson’s point is that Trump’s fearsome rhetoric may have sounded more threatening than that of most U.S. presidents, but he only used those words because Kim Jong-un can’t comprehend normal diplomacy? Tillerson isn’t known for forthcoming takes on North Korea, but he might be speaking truth here. Yet it’s difficult to imagine Trump coming to this conclusion on his own. His body language appeared unusually closed-off while he made the statement, and analysts have dug into the matter with relish.
In other news, North Korea has decided to free a detainee (a Canadian pastor) on “sick bail” for “humanitarian” reasons. Related or not? No telling.
With all of that said, Trump tweeted about nukes on Wednesday morning. He boasts that — thanks to him — the U.S. nuclear arsenal is “now far stronger and more powerful than ever before,” all because America is “the most powerful nation in the world.” (However, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who is overseeing nuclear arsenal testing, has stayed quiet on Twitter.)
Lets keep in mind that NK said they would target Guam. Guam? They looked at the list of US assets and interests and they chose Guam because it was pretty much toward the bottom.
We aren’t going to launch a first-strike against NK. We aren’t that stupid. Regardless of who is in the White House. But if NK attempts something against the US (hey SK, you still want to protest THAAD?) we will obliterate NK. And I hope we do it strictly with conventional weaponry. There is no need to launch nuclear weapons against NK, even if they are threatening us with them. It’s like dealing with fire ants. Yes, they are small but if they bite us it really hurts, yet we don’t fire guns at fire ants. We just step on them.
No, they didn’t choose Guam because it’s near the bottom of the list in terms of value. Smarten up. They chose Guam because it’s the nearest US base that isn’t located on another country’s territory. Think about it, saying they’d hit the US troops in South Korea would draw the South Korean in directly. Same thing for threatening the US troops in Japan or Australia.
Also, your comment that “we aren’t that stupid” flies fully in the face of the fact that Trump calls the shots at the moment as is his given authority under the US military chain of command. And he quite possibly is that stupid.
“They chose Guam because it’s the nearest US base that isn’t located on another country’s territory.”
….aaaaaaaand it’s toward the bottom of the list of importance. Thanks for that.
Do you really think that the commander in chief has cart blanche on nuclear strikes? There are no secret checks and balances? He could force us to nuke France and our generals would be like, “fine, lets nuke France.”
Buddy, come on buddy. Smarten up.
Guam is actually a hugely important air and naval base for the United States. Taking it out would not only kill thousands of U.S. servicemen, but also significantly degrade our offensive capabilities in the Western Pacific.
@ Sqaut Cobbler
Guam would actually be the smartest choice for NK to strike in retaliation – “preemptively”, not so much, since they’d then get annihilated because of it. Hawaii would probably be next.
I just like to picture Trump finishing his “…fire and fury…” comment and then looking over at the military liason who’s holding the briefcase with the nuclear codes only to find that the dude has dropped a smokebomb and vanished like Batman.
Not that it should be particularly surprising to learn that the president is lying, but tweeting that in 8 months the nuclear arsenal has been renovated and modernized is complete crap. He’d be lucky if he could get that effort completed before the next election.