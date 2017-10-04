Reporter: The report says you called Trump a “moron”
Shortly after a NBC News report suggesting he’d referred to Donald Trump as a “moron” in July went viral, State Secretary Rex Tillerson announced a rare, impromptu press conference. The former CEO of ExxonMobil, Tillerson apparently didn’t want the job to begin with, and his tenure has been rife with tension — both from the State Department itself, and from Trump. During Wednesday morning’s previously unscheduled press conference, however, America’s 69th secretary of state reaffirmed his commitment to the White House and to Trump himself. He also denied calling the president a “moron.”
“Can you address the main headline of this story?” asked one reporter. “That you called the president a moron?” “I’m not going to deal with petty stuff like that,” a visibly frustrated Tillerson responded. “This is what I don’t understand about Washington. I’m not from this place, but the places I come from, we don’t deal with that kind of petty nonsense. It is intended do nothing but divide people. I’m just not going to be part of this effort to divide this administration.”
As for the story’s other significant bit of information, that Vice President Mike Pence has to convince Tillerson not to resign in July, the latter unequivocally denied this was the case. “To address a few specifics that have been erroneously reported this morning,” he began, “The vice president has never had to persuade me to remain as secretary of state because I have never considered leaving this post. I value the friendship and the council of the vice president, and I admire his leadership within President Trump’s administration.”
Uh…that isn’t a denial.
Yeah, he did it. He’s people, he gets mad and frustrated and Trump is easy to dislike on account of his moronic qualities, which are easily visible with the naked eye.
I think most of us can empathize with having to work for a complete moron.
Perhaps if Rex made this press conference in a prop wheelchair and an afghan blanket over his legs his words would have more gravitas and believability to the media.
Great point! Also – go fuck yourself!