Reza Zarrab is like a character out of a spy novel. He’s accused of money laundering and gold smuggling, he’s been appearing in courts since 2013, and he may have finally wound up in the crosshairs of the U.S. government. But while the case is fascinating on its own, Zarrab’s arrest and apparent flip on one of his co-conspirators may have far-reaching impacts well beyond Turkey and might drag in several figures (including Michael Flynn) in the Trump/Russia investigation. Here are the facts as we know them.
- In late 2013, a corruption scandal broke in Turkey: Surrounding Iranian tycoon Babak Zanjani, Zarrab was among several men arrested in Istanbul for running a complicated scheme to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran and sell the nation’s oil abroad. The scheme worked like this — Iranian businesses used a state-owned Turkish bank, Halkbank, to transfer money to front companies in Turkey and China. Then, that money was used to buy gold, and the gold shipped to Iran via Dubai, where Iranian interests could use it as an asset. Zarrab was accused, among other things, of being the mastermind with Zanjani providing the funding.
- The scandal implicated several major government officials, including the son of Prime Minister Recip Erdogan: In fact, it appears to have been a family affair; the sons of several key Turkish ministers were arrested in connection with the scheme, and it had broad implications for Erdogan’s AKP party, as every person of the 52 arrested were tied to it in some way. It seemed, quite a bit, as if the Erdogan administration was going to face a potentially administration-ending scandal.
- Instead, Erdogan pulled strings and dismissed the charges against Zarrab and the other co-conspirators: In what many viewed as a flagrantly corrupt and undemocratic move, Erdogan had his political party void the entire case and went after everyone who’d run the investigation, firing prosecutors and harassing the police officers who’d investigated the corruption. In particular, Erdogan claimed the entire case was a fraud made up by political enemies, most notably Fethullah Gülen, a name you’ll want to remember. So Zarrab was in the clear in Turkey, but not in the U.S.
- Zarrab was arrested by U.S. authorities in March 2016 for violating the Iranian sanctions, and enters Trump’s orbit: The arrest, part of a wave initiated by U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara that picked up several Iranian citizens as well, accused Zarrab of several financial crimes. Some believe Zarrab intentionally entered the U.S. justice system to avoid being sent to Iran; his conspirator, Babak Zanjani, has been sentenced to death by Iranian courts, which some believe is a scheme to shut him up before he breaks a corruption scandal in Iran. Almost immediately, Erdogan, who we’ll remind you is the head of state in a NATO-aligned country, began insisting that Gülen was behind the scheme and was working with Bharara and judge Richard Berman in a conspiracy against his government.
