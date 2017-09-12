We are using our foundation @virginunite to coordinate raising money for longer-term reconstruction projects. Virgin Unite is also working with @unitebvi and @virginlimitededition to support the local BVI communities. They will be working with local organisations to identify the ongoing needs of affected individuals, families and communities affected by this disaster. We will support the mid to long term efforts on the ground and help provide support as those affected recover from the disaster. Please donate what you can http://virg.in/oxN A post shared by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

Last week, as Hurricane Irma ripped through the Caribbean, billionaire businessman Richard Branson rode out the Category 5 storm’s assault on Necker Island, his private estate, by hunkering down with his family and staff in a wine cellar.

I haven't had a sleepover quite like this since I was a kid. Wonderful team here on Necker all well https://t.co/tF84SPx7aB #Irma pic.twitter.com/DnnfUaeXhd — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) September 6, 2017

Now, Branson has taken to social media and elsewhere to document the damage to his island and call for the willing to donate to relief efforts throughout the British Virgin Islands and Caribbean as a whole.