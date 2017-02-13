Is Donald Trump Being Blackmailed By Russia?

A Mar-A-Lago Patron Posed With Trump’s Nuclear Football And Documented A National Security Meeting

02.13.17 2 Comments

Between General Michael Flynn’s questionable behavior regarding communications with the Russian ambassador and being called out for exposing access to classified intelligence to press photographers, Donald Trump’s first few weeks as president aren’t going so well in terms of national security. And considering what happened over the weekend at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the president and his staff’s inability to keep a lid on otherwise sensitive things is becoming more apparent.

In the heat of North Korea’s first missile test since Trump’s election victory, the president and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were dining at Mar-a-Lago when they first heard the news. The pair went on to deliver an unplanned press conference responding to the matter, but not before private patrons dining in their vicinity witnessed them and their staff’s impromptu national security meeting. The session was so public that diners were able to “[describe] it in detail” to CNN:

Even as a flurry of advisers and translators descended upon the table carrying papers and phones for their bosses to consult, dinner itself proceeded apace. Waiters cleared the wedge salads and brought along the main course as Trump and Abe continued consulting with aides.

First lady Melania Trump and Abe’s wife, Akie, remained seated across from their husbands, speaking quietly through a translator amid the activity.

The precise nature of said “detail” has less to do with what Trump, Abe, and their aides discussed and more to do with the flurry of activity the missile test’s news generated at Mar-a-Lago. Even so, as the Washington Post pointed out, the contrast between the very public national security meeting and Trump’s campaign comments regarding Hillary Clinton’s supposed security missteps was telling. Especially since patrons like Richard DeAgazio, a retired Boston-area investor interviewed by the Post‘s David Farhenthold, was able to snap several photos of the session and post them to Facebook.

