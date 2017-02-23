Hate Groups Are On The Rise

White Supremacist/Nazi Richard Spencer Got Thrown Out Of CPAC, And It Was Livetweeted

02.23.17 2 hours ago 6 Comments

Getty Image

You might remember white supremacist Richard Spencer from getting punched on live television. Unsurprisingly, being a Nazi who won’t call himself one because it’s bad marketing doesn’t make you terribly popular, and Spencer got ejected from the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.

CPAC is already under fire for first inviting right-wing blogger Milo Yiannopoulos and then rescinding the invitation when it was revealed that he endorsed pedophilia. So, the presence of Spencer, who has advocated for the forced sterilization of American citizens and who believes white people are more intelligent and moral than non-whites, is likely a sore point for conference organizers, who’d prefer not to be associated with him.

Olivia Nuzzi, New York Magazine‘s DC correspondent, ran into Spencer, who was not invited to speak but had bought a ticket to attend the event anyway and was conducting interviews with journalists on the floor. But, apparently, he wasn’t welcome.

