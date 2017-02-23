You might remember white supremacist Richard Spencer from getting punched on live television. Unsurprisingly, being a Nazi who won’t call himself one because it’s bad marketing doesn’t make you terribly popular, and Spencer got ejected from the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.
CPAC is already under fire for first inviting right-wing blogger Milo Yiannopoulos and then rescinding the invitation when it was revealed that he endorsed pedophilia. So, the presence of Spencer, who has advocated for the forced sterilization of American citizens and who believes white people are more intelligent and moral than non-whites, is likely a sore point for conference organizers, who’d prefer not to be associated with him.
Olivia Nuzzi, New York Magazine‘s DC correspondent, ran into Spencer, who was not invited to speak but had bought a ticket to attend the event anyway and was conducting interviews with journalists on the floor. But, apparently, he wasn’t welcome.
“Milo’s a piece of shit, but I’m cool though.”
Wait wait wait, hang on. It’s Paul? Paul is Muad’Dib? Are you kdding me?
So now conservatives are backing away from these guys, who brought them their Orange savior? Curious. I mean, these were not secrets, these guys have always been creeps. I do wish someone would have punched him on his way out.
When college campuses disinvite or cancel events featuring people like Spencer or Milo, conservatives almost uniformly accuse them of squashing free speech and ideological intolerance. Will the same people who direct so much ire towards liberal college campuses direct those same accusations against CPAC now that they have both disinvited Milo and kicked out Richard Spencer?
Excellent point….and I’m guessing NO
So CPAC went from the free speech message to the anti-free speech method real quick. 0-100