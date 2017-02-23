Getty Image

You might remember white supremacist Richard Spencer from getting punched on live television. Unsurprisingly, being a Nazi who won’t call himself one because it’s bad marketing doesn’t make you terribly popular, and Spencer got ejected from the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC.

CPAC is already under fire for first inviting right-wing blogger Milo Yiannopoulos and then rescinding the invitation when it was revealed that he endorsed pedophilia. So, the presence of Spencer, who has advocated for the forced sterilization of American citizens and who believes white people are more intelligent and moral than non-whites, is likely a sore point for conference organizers, who’d prefer not to be associated with him.

Olivia Nuzzi, New York Magazine‘s DC correspondent, ran into Spencer, who was not invited to speak but had bought a ticket to attend the event anyway and was conducting interviews with journalists on the floor. But, apparently, he wasn’t welcome.

While I was interviewing Richard Spencer, security came to escort him off the property — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 23, 2017

Security tells me CPAC says Richard Spencer doesn't represent their views and so he can't be here even though he bought a ticket — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 23, 2017