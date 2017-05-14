Bill Nye Schools Tucker Carlson In Climate Change

Torch-Wielding White Supremacists Chanted ‘Russia Is Our Friend’ At A Virginia Confederate Monument Rally

News Editor
05.14.17

Last week, New Orleans removed the second of four Confederate statues as part of a move to dismantle Civil War-era relics across the South. Naturally, this has caused outrage among white supremacist/Nazi types like Richard Spencer, who led a torch-bearing mob in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday night to “save” a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The dude wasn’t subtle about making this look like a KKK affair, for he purposely used a “torchlight” caption to broadcast his protest on Twitter.

Spencer, of course, is famous for being punched in the face and thrown out of CPAC, along with arguing that football should be abolished because it makes white people like black people. Although he reveled in the torch imagery, Jason Kessler (of the right-wing Daily Caller site) tried to paint with a subtler brush by calling this a “candlelit night march.” Nice try.

Charlottesville’s Daily Progress newspaper reported that police broke up a fight among protesters, although the overall atmosphere of the event was not violent. Instead, the group simply marched through Lee Park while spreading their message of intimidation, which included chants of “blood and soil” and (as seen in the below video from Allison Wrabel‏) “Russia is our friend.”

Around The Web

TAGSCONFEDERATE STATUERichard Spencerwhite supremacists

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 4 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 1 week ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP