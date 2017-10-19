An Audience Full Of Hecklers Jeered Nazi/White Supremacist Richard Spencer At The University Of Florida

#Florida
10.19.17 1 hour ago 6 Comments

In the wake of the violent white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, state and local governments are taking precautions to prevent similar events happening elsewhere. For example, ahead of Richard Spencer’s Thursday speech at the University of Florida, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency to free up resources to deal with violent clashes. However, those inside the speech venue appeared to take care of Spencer while raising their fists and chanting, “Go home, Spencer!”

And in reference to the death of Charlottesville counterprotester Heather Hayer, the crowd chanted “it’s your fault” at him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florida
TAGSFLORIDANAZISRichard SpencerUNIVERSITY OF FLORIDAwhite nationalismwhite supremacists

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP