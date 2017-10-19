This “GO HOME SPENCER” chant is not letting up. He’s asking over and over to be able to speak. Students raise fists. #SpencerAtUF pic.twitter.com/wtffRVLmT1 — Claire McNeill (@clairemcneill) October 19, 2017

In the wake of the violent white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, state and local governments are taking precautions to prevent similar events happening elsewhere. For example, ahead of Richard Spencer’s Thursday speech at the University of Florida, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency to free up resources to deal with violent clashes. However, those inside the speech venue appeared to take care of Spencer while raising their fists and chanting, “Go home, Spencer!”

And in reference to the death of Charlottesville counterprotester Heather Hayer, the crowd chanted “it’s your fault” at him.