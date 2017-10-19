This “GO HOME SPENCER” chant is not letting up. He’s asking over and over to be able to speak. Students raise fists. #SpencerAtUF pic.twitter.com/wtffRVLmT1
— Claire McNeill (@clairemcneill) October 19, 2017
In the wake of the violent white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, state and local governments are taking precautions to prevent similar events happening elsewhere. For example, ahead of Richard Spencer’s Thursday speech at the University of Florida, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency to free up resources to deal with violent clashes. However, those inside the speech venue appeared to take care of Spencer while raising their fists and chanting, “Go home, Spencer!”
And in reference to the death of Charlottesville counterprotester Heather Hayer, the crowd chanted “it’s your fault” at him.
Chants of IT’S YOUR FAULT goes up as Richard Spencer talks about Heather Heyer, killed in Charlottesville #SpencerAtUF pic.twitter.com/T22t2MZyOA
— Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) October 19, 2017
How long until we get that his freedom of speech has been “violated”?
Over/under for 2 hours?
Breitbart had that ‘article’ typed up days ago.
If the room wasn’t going to be empty, this isn’t a bad alternative. However, they just created an environment that makes inconspicuousness easier for the nazis. Would have preferred to see six clearly identifiable assholes.
OMG did you see that lady’s ear? hide your kids!
Also, I never knew Spencer was so effeminate-voiced. Glad the protesters won this one
I get that it’s a story but sad to see the “FOX 5” gave this guy live airtime. You played right into his hands.
Glad it was limited to verbal abuse.