White Nationalists Led By Richard Spencer Returned To Charlottesville For A Brief Flash Mob

News & Culture Writer
10.07.17

White nationalists led by Richard Spencer descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday night, to protest in front of the Robert E. Lee statue in the city’s Emancipation Park. This comes just two months after the tragedy occurred at the “Unite the Right” gathering in August which claimed the life of 32-year-old Heather Heyer when a vehicle plowed through a group of counter-protesters.

According to CBS 6 in Richmond, a flash mob consisting of a small group of supporters showed up carrying their trademark Target-brand tiki torches, briefly chanting “you will not replace us” and “we will be back” in front of the Confederate monument before leaving the park about 20 minutes later. Spencer later tweeted a video after the fact, stating that “Charlottesville 3.0 was as success.”

Matt Talhelm, Charlottesville reporter for NBC 29, was on the scene, and documented the unfolding chaos on Twitter.

Thankfully, as the mob seemed to quickly dissipate, there was no violence reported this time around and with any luck the protest is done for the night and hopefully it will stay that way. News of the flash mob comes just days after a judge ruled the lawsuit regarding the removal of the Robert E. Lee Statue could move forward.

(Via CBS 6, ABC 8, @Matt Talhelm)

Around The Web

TAGSCharlottesvilleNEO-NAZISRichard Spencerwhite nationalists

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 3 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP