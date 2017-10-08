HAPPENING NOW: @RichardBSpencer & white nationalist supporters are back with their torches in front of Lee statue in #Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/CwVhxpN7r8 — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 7, 2017

White nationalists led by Richard Spencer descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday night, to protest in front of the Robert E. Lee statue in the city’s Emancipation Park. This comes just two months after the tragedy occurred at the “Unite the Right” gathering in August which claimed the life of 32-year-old Heather Heyer when a vehicle plowed through a group of counter-protesters.

According to CBS 6 in Richmond, a flash mob consisting of a small group of supporters showed up carrying their trademark Target-brand tiki torches, briefly chanting “you will not replace us” and “we will be back” in front of the Confederate monument before leaving the park about 20 minutes later. Spencer later tweeted a video after the fact, stating that “Charlottesville 3.0 was as success.”

Matt Talhelm, Charlottesville reporter for NBC 29, was on the scene, and documented the unfolding chaos on Twitter.

White nationalists now chanting – “We will be back”. About 3 dozen supporters in Emancipation Park. Plenty of police on standby in park. pic.twitter.com/LuJEsAgxQy — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 7, 2017

UPDATE: After short torchlit protest in front of the tarp-covered Lee monument in #Charlottesville, white nationalists have left the park. — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 8, 2017

Thankfully, as the mob seemed to quickly dissipate, there was no violence reported this time around and with any luck the protest is done for the night and hopefully it will stay that way. News of the flash mob comes just days after a judge ruled the lawsuit regarding the removal of the Robert E. Lee Statue could move forward.

