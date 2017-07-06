Energy Secretary Rick Perry is in West Virginia today, getting a hands-on look at the state’s energy industry. Part of that involves a visit to a coal manufacturing plant where reporters caught Perry mistaking the most basic of economic principles. What a time to be alive.
Speaking at a coal plant, Perry said, “Here’s a little economics lesson: supply and demand. You put the supply out there and the demand will follow.”
This is incorrect. On an unrelated (?) note, while an undergrad at Texas A&M University, Perry received a D in a class called “principles of economics.” While technically a passing grade, and it’s entirely possible that the most basic principle of economics didn’t come up during the class, Perry doesn’t look very good in this instance. Thankfully, people on Twitter are having some fun with it while ignoring the fact that these types of people run our country now.
As one user pointed out, Perry should have learned this during his failed presidential runs and appearances on Dancing With The Stars.
it’s amazing how far the man has gone in his career with the IQ of Hodor
If you’re holding the door for others, they don’t question when then turn and follow them in. It’s the Hodor principle.
“Door the hold! Door the hold!” – Rick Perry
Or “you put the hold out there and the door will follow.”
Let the mental gymnastics the GOP pulls to prove what Perry said is correct or that he wasn’t being literal or whatever BS begin!
FFS the country thinks you’re a capitalist dipshit and you don’t even know what capitalism is.