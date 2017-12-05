Getty Image

President Trump has officially endorsed Roy Moore’s Senate race in Alabama, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declared that voters should decide whether or not to vote for an alleged pedophile. Now, the Republican National Committee has resumed funding the man who has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least six women and reportedly had to be kept away from high school cheerleaders and a shopping mall, lest he cruise for dates.

CNN reports that while the Senate campaign arm is still standing firm on not resuming financial contributions to Moore’s race, the RNC has decided to change course because of Trump’s endorsement: