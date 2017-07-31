Getty Image

It’s been a minute since some news about the ongoing investigations into Russia meddling in the 2016 election made its way into the public record, but the But Her Emails brigade at the Republican National Committee is covering itself according to a memo asking staff to preserve all documents related to the 2016 election.

The memo, obtained by Buzzfeed, asks for staffers to hold onto any documents, as a necessary precaution, as the investigations continue:

“Given the important role that the RNC plays in national elections and the potentially expansive scope of the inquiries and investigations, it is possible that we will be contacted with requests for information,” reads a July 28 memo to staff from the RNC counsel’s office. “Therefore, we must preserve all documents potentially relevant to these matters until they are resolved or until we are informed by all necessary parties that preservation is no longer necessary.”

The edict covers physical records as well as files on computers, mobile devices, email, or other storage systems.

The memo stresses that the RNC has not been contacted by any of the investigative bodies involved in Russia’s election interference, but it is simply “standard procedure for any organization that may be in a position to provide helpful or otherwise relevant information to litigants or investigators.”

The memo promises “serious consequences” to people who do not comply with the order.

The RNC is joined by President Trump’s transition team, which was ordered to preserve all of a rather sprawling series of documents in June, giving a brief look at the expanse of the Russia probes.

(Via Buzzfeed News)