The RNC Has Reportedly Instructed Staff To Preserve All Documents Relevant To The 2016 Election

#Election 2016 #Russia
07.31.17 17 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been a minute since some news about the ongoing investigations into Russia meddling in the 2016 election made its way into the public record, but the But Her Emails brigade at the Republican National Committee is covering itself according to a memo asking staff to preserve all documents related to the 2016 election.

The memo, obtained by Buzzfeed, asks for staffers to hold onto any documents, as a necessary precaution, as the investigations continue:

“Given the important role that the RNC plays in national elections and the potentially expansive scope of the inquiries and investigations, it is possible that we will be contacted with requests for information,” reads a July 28 memo to staff from the RNC counsel’s office.

“Therefore, we must preserve all documents potentially relevant to these matters until they are resolved or until we are informed by all necessary parties that preservation is no longer necessary.”

The edict covers physical records as well as files on computers, mobile devices, email, or other storage systems.

The memo stresses that the RNC has not been contacted by any of the investigative bodies involved in Russia’s election interference, but it is simply “standard procedure for any organization that may be in a position to provide helpful or otherwise relevant information to litigants or investigators.”

The memo promises “serious consequences” to people who do not comply with the order.

The RNC is joined by President Trump’s transition team, which was ordered to preserve all of a rather sprawling series of documents in June, giving a brief look at the expanse of the Russia probes.

(Via Buzzfeed News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Election 2016#Russia
TAGSelection 2016republican national committeeRUSSIA

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 hours ago 2 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 7 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP